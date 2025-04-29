Belgian luthier crafts flax fiber instruments for Hawaiʻi musicians

A local music group has been sporting new instruments with a fascinating backstory. The Mana Music Quartet recently debuted four unconventional instruments created by Belgian luthier Tim Duerinck.

The instrument isn't made out of wood, but rather flax fiber. It's the same material that linen clothing is made from. Based on his success making two violins, a viola, and a cello for the Mana Music Quartet, Duerinck launched a company this month to produce and sell flax fiber instruments.

HPR spoke with Duerinck about his unusual approach and how a collaboration arose between the Belgian luthier and four musicians in Hawaiʻi. His company, Atelier Duerinck, can manufacture cellos, violas, violins, and double basses, all from flax fiber.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 29, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.