Belgian luthier crafts flax fiber instruments for Hawaiʻi musicians

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published April 29, 2025 at 4:12 PM HST
Tim Duerinck graduated as a master luthier at the Royal Conservatory Ghent, Belgium.
Mathieu Van de Sompel
/
Atelier Duerinck
Tim Duerinck graduated as a master luthier at the Royal Conservatory Ghent, Belgium.

A local music group has been sporting new instruments with a fascinating backstory. The Mana Music Quartet recently debuted four unconventional instruments created by Belgian luthier Tim Duerinck.

The instrument isn't made out of wood, but rather flax fiber. It's the same material that linen clothing is made from. Based on his success making two violins, a viola, and a cello for the Mana Music Quartet, Duerinck launched a company this month to produce and sell flax fiber instruments.

HPR spoke with Duerinck about his unusual approach and how a collaboration arose between the Belgian luthier and four musicians in Hawaiʻi. His company, Atelier Duerinck, can manufacture cellos, violas, violins, and double basses, all from flax fiber.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 29, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
