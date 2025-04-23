© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Tariffs affect flowers and fashion; Kingfishers

By Catherine Cruz,
DW Gibson
Published April 23, 2025 at 11:03 AM HST
Tropical arrangements at Watanabe Floral.
Watanabe Floral, Inc.
Tropical arrangements at Watanabe Floral.

  • Monty Pereira with Watanabe Floral says tariffs may wilt the flower industry | Full Story
  • Georja Skinner, with the state's Creative Industries Division, explains how tariff hikes might affect popular local fashion brands | Full Story
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on legislative measures on tax credits that are making the solar industry nervous | Full Story
  • Scientist Caitlin Andrews shares the progress of a flock of endangered kingfishers who were introduced to Palmyra Atoll | Full Story
The Conversation EconomyEnvironment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Catherine Cruz
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
