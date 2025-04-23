The Conversation: Tariffs affect flowers and fashion; Kingfishers
- Monty Pereira with Watanabe Floral says tariffs may wilt the flower industry | Full Story
- Georja Skinner, with the state's Creative Industries Division, explains how tariff hikes might affect popular local fashion brands | Full Story
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on legislative measures on tax credits that are making the solar industry nervous | Full Story
- Scientist Caitlin Andrews shares the progress of a flock of endangered kingfishers who were introduced to Palmyra Atoll | Full Story