Tariffs hit local fashion industry as designers flock to Merrie Monarch

Tariffs are now beginning to take their toll on the fashion industry. This comes as many Hawaiʻi designers are front and center at the Merrie Monarch arts and crafts fair.

However, popular brands like Manaola, Manuhealiʻi and the like are made overseas in places like China, Bali, Vietnam, Indonesia and India, which all face tariff hikes.

Georja Skinner of the state’s Creative Industries Division shared that the tariffs have not only impacted the production of work for designers, but the small accessories they use.

"It's the button, it's the zippers, it's the other things that they may order, which may also be affected and raised in price," she said

She added Hawaiʻi has looked into the idea of a manufacturing hub — which could be beneficial with the current tariffs.

"I think it's a responsibility of the state to look at the value proposition of this industry and why this, as well as music, is so important to really develop in a way that we can take them from incubation to maturity."

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 23, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.