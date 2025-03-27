© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Disaster prep for kūpuna; Lāhainā Film Festival comes to Oʻahu

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published March 27, 2025 at 11:20 AM HST
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Lahaina Civic Center
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Lahaina Civic Center.

  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on efforts to prepare kūpuna for disaster evacuations | Full Story
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol shares the history of the Hawaiian homesteading program on Molokaʻi
  • Mike Chapman, executive producer and host of ByDesign TV, takes a tour of the Liljestrand House, a mid-century marvel on Oʻahu | Full Story
  • Kelly White, co-founder of Maui Public Art Corps, and Maui-based animator Sasha Hercik share a preview of The Hui Mo‘olelo: Lāhainā Film Festival | Attend tonight's event on Oʻahu
Tags
The Conversation SafetyEntertainment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
