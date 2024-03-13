International design show makes a stop in Hawaiʻi to film upcoming episodes

Crews from ByDesign TV, a brand for a series of shows seen across the world, were in Honolulu earlier this month to take a look at the mid-century modern Liljestrand House.

The house is located on Tantalus and was carefully designed by esteemed architect Vladimir Ossipoff.

The show, on CBS and streaming platforms, speaks volumes about the effort and thought behind good design — not just in your backyard, but across the globe from Tasmania to now Tantalus.

Mike Chapman is the driving force behind the brand. He said the ByDesign TV series doesn't usually look at historical houses, such as the Liljestrand.

"I am struck by this place. This is unusual actually as a story for us," he told The Conversation.

"Usually we're not so historical, you know, generally we look at new projects that are just complete, but boy, I love love love this."

While on Oʻahu, Chapman and his crew filmed several different features for the ByDesign brand. They ranged from a hotel episode at the Prince Waikiki to an innovation piece with local fashion brand Manaola.

