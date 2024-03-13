© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

International design show makes a stop in Hawaiʻi to film upcoming episodes

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published March 13, 2024 at 4:01 PM HST
The Liljestrand House
Liljestrand House
/
Facebook
The Liljestrand House on Tantalus

Crews from ByDesign TV, a brand for a series of shows seen across the world, were in Honolulu earlier this month to take a look at the mid-century modern Liljestrand House.

The house is located on Tantalus and was carefully designed by esteemed architect Vladimir Ossipoff.

The show, on CBS and streaming platforms, speaks volumes about the effort and thought behind good design — not just in your backyard, but across the globe from Tasmania to now Tantalus.

Mike Chapman is the driving force behind the brand. He said the ByDesign TV series doesn't usually look at historical houses, such as the Liljestrand.

"I am struck by this place. This is unusual actually as a story for us," he told The Conversation.

"Usually we're not so historical, you know, generally we look at new projects that are just complete, but boy, I love love love this."

While on Oʻahu, Chapman and his crew filmed several different features for the ByDesign brand. They ranged from a hotel episode at the Prince Waikiki to an innovation piece with local fashion brand Manaola.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 13, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation architectureentertainment
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories