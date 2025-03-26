The Conversation: EPA head tours Red Hill, Maui burn-zone; Coral nursery
- Healani Sonoda-Pale with the Red Hill Community Representation Initiative and Sierra Club Hawaiʻi’s Chapter Director Wayne Tanaka discuss the visit of EPA head Lee Zeldin to the Red Hill and the Maui burn zone | Full Story
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on confusion around Waikōloa Village's new evacuation route | Full Story
- NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks about the role of facts and opinions in the newsroom ahead of the paperback release of her memoir "It. Goes. So. Fast." | Full Story
- Coral nursery curator Christina Jayne shows off coral structures grown in the Division of Aquatic Resource's lab to replenish local reefs | Attend a meeting on where the state should plant new coral | Full Story