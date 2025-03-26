© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
U.S. defense secretary, EPA administrator visit Hawaiʻi amid ongoing Red Hill cleanup

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 26, 2025 at 4:49 PM HST
Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) speaks with Lee Zeldin 17th administrator, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, during a site visit to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Honolulu, March 22, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Krystal Diaz)
Seaman Krystal Diaz / Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill
/
Digital
Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill speaks with Lee Zeldin 17th administrator, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, during a site visit to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Honolulu, March 22, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Krystal Diaz)

As Pete Hegseth makes his first visit to the Pacific region as secretary of defense, another Trump cabinet head also paid a visit to Hawaiʻi.

Lee Zeldin, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, toured the Maui burn zone and the Red Hill underground fuel storage facility on Oʻahu this past weekend.

Zeldin very quietly slipped in and out of town, touring the area and meeting briefly with state health officials.

Various groups demonstrated at the gates of Pacific Fleet Command on Tuesday.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
Various groups demonstrated at the gates of Pacific Fleet Command on Tuesday.

It was Hegseth's visit that grabbed the headlines as he touched down Monday amid the Signal war-plan breach — controversy over the use of the encrypted messaging app to discuss sensitive war plans in Yemen with high-level appointees, which unknowingly included The Atlantic editor-in-chief.

That breach of security protocol overshadowed the EPA visit. But various groups, an anti-military organization, and environmental advocates like the Oʻahu Water Protectors used the visit to demonstrate at the gates of Pacific Fleet Command on Tuesday afternoon.

HPR talked to Healani Sonoda-Pale, who sits on the Red Hill Community Representation Initiative. It formed after the fuel spill that contaminated the Navy's drinking water system. HPR also talked to Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi Director Wayne Tanaka about Hegseth's and Zeldin's visits to Hawaiʻi.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 26, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
