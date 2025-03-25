The Conversation: Indo-Pacific national security; Hawaiʻi's housing market
- Glen Fukushima with the Center for American Progress discusses the transformation of national security in the Indo-Pacific | Attend the full talk | Full Story
- UHERO data scientist Trey Gordner examines how construction liability litigation is hampering Hawaiʻi's housing market | Read the report | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Chad Blair says that mental health services in Hawaiʻi's prisons and jails will undergo a national inspection | Full Story
- ʻIolani student Logan Lee wins a $100,000 prize for his research on mosquitos at the Regeneron Science Talent Search | Full Story