© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Indo-Pacific national security; Hawaiʻi's housing market

By Catherine Cruz,
Bill DormanMaddie Bender
Published March 25, 2025 at 11:15 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
FILE - A new housing tower is seen under construction in Honolulu on March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
Audrey McAvoy/AP
/
AP
FILE - A new housing tower is seen under construction in Honolulu on March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

  • Glen Fukushima with the Center for American Progress discusses the transformation of national security in the Indo-Pacific | Attend the full talk | Full Story
  • UHERO data scientist Trey Gordner examines how construction liability litigation is hampering Hawaiʻi's housing market | Read the report | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Chad Blair says that mental health services in Hawaiʻi's prisons and jails will undergo a national inspection | Full Story
  • ʻIolani student Logan Lee wins a $100,000 prize for his research on mosquitos at the Regeneron Science Talent Search | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation HousingEducationScience
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
More Episodes