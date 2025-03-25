© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
UHERO report shows how construction liability litigation is hampering Hawaiʻi's housing market

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 25, 2025 at 3:23 PM HST
A new housing tower is seen under construction in Honolulu on March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
Audrey McAvoy/AP
/
AP
A new housing tower is seen under construction in Honolulu on March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

Officials have been grappling with a housing crisis for some time, but now a construction liability issue has emerged as one of the barriers to the goal to increase our inventory.

The University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization recently released a report that studied a decade's worth of data to understand what's at play.

HPR talked with UHERO housing researcher Trey Gordner about the findings in the report. He also noted that the increased risk could also raise the mortgage costs and may make buyers pause about whether they can truly afford the units.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 25, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
