UHERO report shows how construction liability litigation is hampering Hawaiʻi's housing market

Officials have been grappling with a housing crisis for some time, but now a construction liability issue has emerged as one of the barriers to the goal to increase our inventory.

The University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization recently released a report that studied a decade's worth of data to understand what's at play.

HPR talked with UHERO housing researcher Trey Gordner about the findings in the report. He also noted that the increased risk could also raise the mortgage costs and may make buyers pause about whether they can truly afford the units.

