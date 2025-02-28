© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi hana hou

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian Tsang
Published February 28, 2025 at 12:01 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Hawaiian language reference books and other kaiapuni curricula at Ke Kula Kaiapuni O Kapolei.
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
/
HPR
Hawaiian language reference books and other kaiapuni curricula at Ke Kula Kaiapuni O Kapolei.

Today on The Conversation, we revisit some of our favorite interviews about 'Ōlelo Hawaiʻi to celebrate Hawaiian Language Month:

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

The Conversation
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
More Episodes