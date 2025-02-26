The Conversation: Geothermal energy; Turning ag land into agroforests
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the challenges facing the Kona coffee industry, including federal cuts to research and staff | Full Story
- New Zealand geothermal consultant Gavin Murphy meets with state lawmakers and researchers about Hawaiʻi's geothermal potential
- Researchers Leah Bremer and Kawika Winter map the carbon storage potential of transforming Hawaiʻi's fallow agricultural lands into agroforests
- Canadian and French artist Kapwani Kiwanga collaborates with local artists in the Hawaiʻi Triennial 2025 | Attend Kiwanga's talk tonight