The Conversation

The Conversation: Geothermal energy; Turning ag land into agroforests

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published February 26, 2025 at 12:08 PM HST
Common Ground Kauaʻi is growing its own agroforest. Through this, they are focused on strengthening the local food system.
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the challenges facing the Kona coffee industry, including federal cuts to research and staff | Full Story
  • New Zealand geothermal consultant Gavin Murphy meets with state lawmakers and researchers about Hawaiʻi's geothermal potential
  • Researchers Leah Bremer and Kawika Winter map the carbon storage potential of transforming Hawaiʻi's fallow agricultural lands into agroforests
  • Canadian and French artist Kapwani Kiwanga collaborates with local artists in the Hawaiʻi Triennial 2025 | Attend Kiwanga's talk tonight
The Conversation EnergyAgriculture
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
