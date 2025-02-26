© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
International artist Kapwani Kiwanga brings her experience to the Hawaiʻi Triennial

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 26, 2025 at 2:42 PM HST
Kapwani Kiwanga, left, with The Conversation's Catherine Cruz.
HPR
Kapwani Kiwanga, left, with The Conversation's Catherine Cruz at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on Feb. 26, 2025.

Underway now at local culture and arts institutions is the Hawaiʻi Triennial 2025. One of the featured guest artists led a delegation of artists from Canada last year to the prestigious 60th Venice Biennale art exhibition.

French and Canadian artist Kapwani Kiwanga has won numerous awards across Europe and spent the last month working with Hawaiʻi artists for the triennial. She is also this year’s Dan and Maggie Inouye Chair in Democratic Ideals at the University of Hawaiʻi and will give a free talk Thursday night at the Art Auditorium.

The Conversation got a chance to talk to her about her work Wednesday morning.

Kiwanga will also be speaking at Bishop Museum tonight, Feb. 26. Her large-scale installation, “Vestibule,” is on display at Bishop Museum.

The Hawaiʻi Triennial, the state's largest thematic exhibit of contemporary art, will be on display through May 4.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 26, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
