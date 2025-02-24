The Conversation: Constitutionality of executive orders; Native bee
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Legal scholar Avi Soifer discusses the constitutionality and legal challenges to President Trump's executive orders
- Imam Hashim Usman leads an interfaith prayer for peace and former state Attorney General Doug Chin recalls the lawsuit over the Muslim travel ban during Trump's first term as President
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on the decline of student journalism and the plight of high school newspapers
- Department of Land and Natural Resources survey entomologist Karl Magnacca shares the discovery of a new native bee species on Molokai