Former UH law school dean on the constitutionality of Trump's executive orders

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 24, 2025 at 3:17 PM HST
FILE - President Donald Trump pauses after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.
Evan Vucci/AP
/
AP
FILE - President Donald Trump pauses after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.

National headlines are pushing many to the limits emotionally and mentally as President Donald Trump issues executive order after executive order in an effort to downsize the federal government and cut waste.

But the number of legal challenges in federal courts is unprecedented. The Conversation turned to Aviam "Avi" Soifer, the former dean of the University of Hawaiʻi William S. Richardson School of Law, for his expertise on constitutional law.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 24, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
The Conversation Donald TrumpUniversity of Hawai‘i
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
