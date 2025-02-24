© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Newly identified native bee species buzzes into field books on Molokaʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published February 24, 2025 at 5:50 PM HST
A previously unknown bee species, Hylaeus paumako, was identified in a conservation area on Moloka‘i.
We have some buzzy news: A new native bee species has been discovered on Molokaʻi. It’s one of 64 species of endemic yellow-faced bee. Karl Magnacca is a survey entomologist with the Division of Forestry and Wildlife at the Department of Land and Natural Resources. He spoke with The Conversation about the discovery, and what being a professional bug hunter is really like.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 24, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
