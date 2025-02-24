Newly identified native bee species buzzes into field books on Molokaʻi

We have some buzzy news: A new native bee species has been discovered on Molokaʻi. It’s one of 64 species of endemic yellow-faced bee. Karl Magnacca is a survey entomologist with the Division of Forestry and Wildlife at the Department of Land and Natural Resources. He spoke with The Conversation about the discovery, and what being a professional bug hunter is really like.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 24, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.