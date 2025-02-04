© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Kealoha case updates; Trump affects local programs

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published February 4, 2025 at 11:12 AM HST
President Donald Trump signs an executive order on birthright citizenship in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
AP
President Donald Trump signs an executive order on birthright citizenship in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

  • Retired federal public defender Ali Silvert reacts to the latest development in Honolulu's public corruption case involving former police chief Louis Kealoha | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Christina Jedra reports on the plea deals for three city officials involved in the Kealoha payout | Full Story
  • Marti Townsend of the Red Hill Community Representation Initiative explains how a recent Trump memo is affecting talks over the Red Hill controversy | Full Story
  • Justin Canelas, program director for Recycle Hawaiʻi, discusses how the organization is handling a funding freeze as a result of Trump's orders to eliminate funding for DEI programs | Full Story
  • Ph.D. ecologist Randi Rollins shares how rat lungworm disease spreads between rodents, snails, and humans | Rollins Research| Full Story
The Conversation Navy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility Donald Trump Louis Kealoha
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
