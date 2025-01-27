The Conversation: Hawaiʻi's archive of moving images; Plastic-degrading fungi
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Mary Alice Evans and Lauren Primiano with the state Office of Planning and Sustainable Development discuss the significance of Hawaiʻi's designation as a statewide economic district | Full Story
- Collections specialist Heather Giugni and archivist Janel Quirante talk about the work to preserve Hawaiʻi's collection of moving images in the ‘Ulu’ulu Digital Archive | Full Story
- Marine scientist Ronja Steinbach talks about the potential of Oʻahu's fungi to degrade plastic | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on how the uncertain future of TikTok is affecting content producers across the Pacific | Full Story