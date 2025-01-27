Marine fungi could help break down plastics in the ocean

What to do about our pesky plastic problem? New research shows that the aquatic habitat growing the fastest around the world is plastic — so researchers are looking for all kinds of help when it comes to eliminating plastic in our oceans.

Now, a team from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa thinks the answer might lie with fungi. Ronja Steinbach is a marine scientist who led research into the abilities of Oʻahu's fungi to degrade plastic. The fastest fungi got rid of a palm of plastic in just under three weeks.

HPR spoke with Steinbach to learn more about the research.

To view the full study, click here.

