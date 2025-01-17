The Conversation: Point in Time Count; The history of the Hui Panalāʻau
- Laura Thielen, executive director of Partners in Care Oʻahu, discusses the decision not to include unsheltered people in this year's Point in Time Count | Full Story
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on what Maui residents can expect as the eviction moratorium expires | Full Story
- Filmmakers Noelle Kahanu and Heather Giugni react to Biden's commemoration of the Hui Panalāʻau, a group of mostly Native Hawaiian men who helped to secure the United States' territorial claim five remote Pacific Islands, which was the subject of their 2010 documentary "Under a Jarvis Moon." | Full Story
- Poet Wing Tek Lum acknowledges the burning of Honolulu's Chinatown during a 20th-century plague outbreak in his new collection "The Oldtimers" | Full Story