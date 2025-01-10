The Conversation: EPA under Trump; Pro wrestler fights for Hawaiʻi's ecosystems
- Environmental Protection Agency Region 9 Administrator Martha Guzman discusses a program to help Hawaiʻi build greener ports and what the EPA might look like under Trump | Full Story
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on state lawmakers' reactions to the selected location for the new Oʻahu landfill | Full Story
- Oʻahu Invasive Species Committee manager Nate Dube talks about his side project — bringing awareness about Hawaiʻi's flora and fauna through professional wrestling | Full Story
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol speaks to Chrissy Lovitt and Emma Nelson of Maui Ocean Adventures about how they have rebuilt since the Lahaina wildfire | Full Story