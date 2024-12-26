© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi artists receive Gish Prize, 'genius grant' and more

By Catherine Cruz
Published December 26, 2024 at 11:00 AM HST
Takamine, wearing the medal, stands with Terrance McKnight, the chair of the selection committee and a host on classical music station WQXR. (Dec. 15, 2024)
Gov. Josh Green
Today on The Conversation, we're sharing interviews with talented creatives in Hawai’i who have picked up some big awards in recognition of the work they do.

  • Kumu Hula Vicky Holt Takamine talks about winning the Dorothy and Lillian Gish Prize, which honors individuals who have "made an outstanding contribution to the beauty of the world." | Full Story
  • San Francisco-based Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakāne earns national recognition as a MacArthur Foundation fellow that comes with an $800,000 'genius grant' | Full Story
  • Filmmakers Joe Wilson and Dean Hamer discuss how a grant from the Mellon Foundation will help their project documenting queer histories in Hawaiʻi | Full Story
The Conversation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
