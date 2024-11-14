© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Kumu hula Vicky Holt Takamine wins prestigious Gish Prize

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published November 14, 2024 at 8:56 AM HST
Courtesy: The Dorothy & Lillian Gish Prize

Kumu hula and activist Victoria "Vicky" Holt Takamine on Wednesday was awarded the prestigious Dorothy and Lillian Gish prize valued at more than $450,000 – one of the largest cash prizes for artists in the U.S.

The Gish Prize is given to someone from any art discipline who has pushed the boundaries of an art form, contributed to social change and paved the way for the next generation.

Her halau Pua Ali‘i ‘Ilima participated in many events in Hawai‘i. This year the group competed in the Merrich Monarch festival for the first time in nearly 40 years.

Vicky Holt-Takamine speaks to the family of hula dancers in preparation for the annual Merrie Monarch festival. (March 31, 2024)
Local News
Shangri La appoints Victoria 'Vicky' Holt Takamine as its first cultural adviser
Cassie Ordonio

She said hula is her art form.

“The importance of this prize puts hula on a platform with every other art form that has received recognition, like ballet, modern dance, movies and actresses,” she said. “But what it does for me is put hula on that stage. While hula often is referred to as hula for tourism, I never see it that way. For me, hula is a form of resistance. It’s a way we’ve been able to reclaim our culture and our language.”

The prize was created in 1994 and is awarded annually. Past recipients include filmmakers Ava DuVernay, Ingmar Bergman and Spike Lee; poet Sonia Sanchez; and singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
