Shangri La appoints Victoria 'Vicky' Holt Takamine as its first cultural adviser

The Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art, Culture and Design has long been a hub for history and global conversations — something that Victoria “Vicky” Holt Takamine also takes seriously when educating visitors of Hawaiʻi.

The kumu hula has been named the museum’s first cultural adviser and will play a critical role in incorporating Native Hawaiian traditional knowledge into programs and events.

“I provide some cultural foundation for visitors coming to Hawai’i and a little introduction in the history of the location and where we are,” Takamine told HPR.

The Shangri La, which sits on the coastline of Oʻahu's south shore near Diamond Head, was constructed from 1935 to 1937 by the late heiress and philanthropist Doris Duke.

The now museum is adorned with an Islamic art collection — about 4,500 objects and cultural resources from India, Iran, Syria, Egypt, Morocco and Spain — that Duke acquired over several decades. The intricate geometric patterns in and around the house reflect the designs from those regions.

Since 2013, Takamine has collaborated with previous Shangri La artists in residence and performed with her hālau Pua Aliʻi ʻIlima for the museum’s "8x8" exhibit.

She's an alum of Kamehameha School and the University of Hawaiʻi, where she received bachelor's and master’s degrees in dance ethnology. She’s a co-founder and executive director of the PA‘I Foundation, an arts organization that was created to preserve and perpetuate cultural traditions.

The museum is owned and run by the Doris Duke Foundation, which has a mission to build a creative, equitable and sustainable future by investing in artists and performing arts.

“Anyone who meets Kumu Vicky is immediately struck by her wealth of knowledge and love for sharing the culture and stories of Hawai‘i to deepen understanding and appreciation of the islands’ rich heritage,” said Shangri La Executive Director Ben Weitz in a news release.

Takamine said she’s been working with the staff to develop educational programs and curriculums.

“It just was a way of recognizing the role that they play as a resident in the Kahala area and a resident in Hawai‘i, and making sure that their staff and their guests understand a little bit more about Hawaiian history,” she said.

