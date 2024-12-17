The Conversation: Peace activist barred from South Korea; Red Hill study
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo details Gov. Green's priorities in the proposed state budget plan | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi resident and peace activist Christine Ahn talks about finding out that she has been banned from entering South Korea on her way to deliver the keynote address at the International Youth Peace Forum
- Research epidemiologist Vidisha Parasram discusses the findings of a CDC study on the community's recovery in the year following the Red Hill fuel spill
- Andrew Ogata with the Hawaiʻi Health and Harm Reduction Center and Oʻahu resident Tom Sheeran share resources on HIV prevention and care