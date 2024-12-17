© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local nonprofit aims to reduce the stigma of HIV and help those in need

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published December 17, 2024 at 2:08 PM HST
From left to right: Andrew Ogata, irector of Marketing and Development for the Hawaiʻi Health and Harm Reduction Center, HPR's Russell Subiono, and Oahu-resident Tom Sheeran.
HPR
From left to right: Andrew Ogata, director of marketing and development for the Hawaiʻi Health and Harm Reduction Center, HPR's Russell Subiono, and Oʻahu-resident Tom Sheeran.

We marked World AIDS Day at the beginning of this month as an opportunity to check in about the status of HIV and AIDS around the country and in Hawaiʻi.

HIV is still a deadly infectious disease, but it's no longer the death sentence it once was. The number of HIV-positive cases is on the decline, thanks to education and medical advances. But there are still some worrying trends among certain populations.

HPR talked with Andrew Ogata, director of marketing and development for the Hawaiʻi Health and Harm Reduction Center, and Tom Sheeran, who’s been living with HIV since the ʻ80s.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 17, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation Public HealthHealth Care
Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. He was previously the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories