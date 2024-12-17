Local nonprofit aims to reduce the stigma of HIV and help those in need

We marked World AIDS Day at the beginning of this month as an opportunity to check in about the status of HIV and AIDS around the country and in Hawaiʻi.

HIV is still a deadly infectious disease, but it's no longer the death sentence it once was. The number of HIV-positive cases is on the decline, thanks to education and medical advances. But there are still some worrying trends among certain populations.

HPR talked with Andrew Ogata, director of marketing and development for the Hawaiʻi Health and Harm Reduction Center, and Tom Sheeran, who’s been living with HIV since the ʻ80s.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 17, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.