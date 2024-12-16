© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Health care reforms; The legacy of Henrietta Lacks

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published December 16, 2024 at 11:21 AM HST
FILE - A nurse checks on IV fluids while talking to a COVID-19 patient in Los Angeles, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Jae C. Hong/AP
/
AP
FILE - A nurse checks on IV fluids while talking to a COVID-19 patient in Los Angeles, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Dr. Jack Lewin, administrator for the state Health Planning and Development Agency, discusses possible reforms for the local health care industry
  • Alfred Lacks-Carter Jr., grandson of Henrietta Lacks, and Dr. Kevin Cassel, talk about the legacy of Henrietta Lacks and the role of consent in medicine
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on the fallout after a testifier at the Honolulu City Council claimed that ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi is a "dead language" | Full Story
  • Marshall Scholars Travis Andrade and Kit Neikirk, both from Big Island, talk about their two-year scholarships to study in the United Kingdom
The Conversation Health CareEducation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
