The Conversation: Health care reforms; The legacy of Henrietta Lacks
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Dr. Jack Lewin, administrator for the state Health Planning and Development Agency, discusses possible reforms for the local health care industry
- Alfred Lacks-Carter Jr., grandson of Henrietta Lacks, and Dr. Kevin Cassel, talk about the legacy of Henrietta Lacks and the role of consent in medicine
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on the fallout after a testifier at the Honolulu City Council claimed that ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi is a "dead language" | Full Story
- Marshall Scholars Travis Andrade and Kit Neikirk, both from Big Island, talk about their two-year scholarships to study in the United Kingdom