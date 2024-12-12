The Conversation: Avian flu in marine mammals; Hawaiian sovereignty
- Michelle Barbieri with NOAA's Hawaiian Monk Seal Research Program talks about the risks avian flu poses to marine mammals
- Adrienne LaFrance, executive editor of The Atlantic, pens a piece on Hawaiian sovereignty | Read The Atlantic article | Read the Hawaiian version of The Atlantic article
- Costume designer Manaola Yap shares the local inspiration behind the designs for Cirque du Soleil ‘Auana | Full Story