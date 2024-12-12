© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This moment matters. Support the news, conversations and music you rely on. Contribute $10/mo to HPR. Tap to donate.
The Conversation

The Conversation: Avian flu in marine mammals; Hawaiian sovereignty

By Catherine Cruz
Published December 12, 2024 at 11:17 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
RQ76, a weaned female Hawaiian monk seal pup, rests in her rehabilitation pen at Ke Kai Ola, The Marine Mammal Center’s hospital in Kailua-Kona. During the seal’s initial critical care period, the Center’s veterinary team noted that RQ76 was quiet but alert.
Lauren Van Heukelem
/
The Marine Mammal Center, NOAA
RQ76, a weaned female Hawaiian monk seal pup, rests in her rehabilitation pen at Ke Kai Ola, The Marine Mammal Center's hospital in Kailua-Kona.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation Public HealthEnvironmentEntertainmentAnimals
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes