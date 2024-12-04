© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Honolulu empty house tax; Educational technology

By Catherine Cruz
Published December 4, 2024 at 11:24 AM HST
FILE - Downtown Honolulu fronted by Aloha Tower Marketplace
Sophia McCullough
/
HPR
FILE - Downtown Honolulu fronted by Aloha Tower Marketplace

  • Honolulu City Council chair Tommy Waters talks about whether the third time is a charm for the council to pass a vacant housing unit tax | Full Story
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on how federal funding for climate and clean energy initiatives may fare under Trump | Full Story
  • Rob York, director for Regional Affairs at Pacific Forum, reacts to a whirlwind of political drama in South Korea as President Yoon Suk Yeol faces impeachment after his short-lived declaration of martial law | Full Story
  • HPR Contributing Editor Neal Milner takes the Long View on whether education technology helps kids learn | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation HousingOʻahuEducation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
