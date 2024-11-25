© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: A panel discussion on food sustainability

By Yunji de Nies
Published November 25, 2024 at 10:22 AM HST
Today on The Conversation, our panel of guests digs into the future of food sustainability of Hawaiʻi.

Our guests are:

Have a comment or question? Call in at 808-941-3689 from O’ahu or 1-877-941-3689 from the neighbor islands during the live show at 11am.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

