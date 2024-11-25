The Conversation: A panel discussion on food sustainability
Today on The Conversation, our panel of guests digs into the future of food sustainability of Hawaiʻi.
Our guests are:
- Laura Ediger, co-director of GoFarm Hawaiʻi
- Haley McKinnon, co-founder of Ahiki Acres
- Keoni Lee, CEO of Hawaiʻi Investment Ready, and a board member of Farm Link Hawaiʻi
Have a comment or question? Call in at 808-941-3689 from O’ahu or 1-877-941-3689 from the neighbor islands during the live show at 11am.
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.