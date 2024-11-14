© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Historic sail of the SS Kaimiloa; Kalākaua's 150th Jubilee

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published November 14, 2024 at 11:08 AM HST
ʻIolani Palace celebrated King Kalākaua's 186th birthday on Nov. 16, 2022.
ʻIolani Palace
ʻIolani Palace celebrated King Kalākaua's 186th birthday on Nov. 16, 2022.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo looks at what factors may be driving Trump's rising popularity among some communities in Hawaiʻi
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol has updates on the FEMA housing effort
  • South Florida historian Cesar Becerra shares the history of voyage of the SS Kaimiloa, which sailed from San Francisco to Tahiti 100 years ago
  • Historian Ron Williams Jr. talks about King David Kalākaua's last visit to San Diego | King Kalākaua's 150th Jubilee Celebration
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
