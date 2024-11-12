The Conversation: Disparities in cancer care; Giant clam genetics
- Dr. Naoto Ueno, head of the University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center, talks about how his own battles with cancer have shaped how he views health care | Full Story
- Faye Mitchell, the executive director of North Hawaiʻi Hospice, discusses the importance of community volunteers to the care-giving industry | Full Story
- Researcher Ryan Nevatte shares new findings on the genetic diversity of giant clams | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio gets a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the new short film "The Arrangements" | Full Story