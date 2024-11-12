© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Community volunteers are vital to taking care of local kūpuna

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published November 12, 2024 at 2:14 PM HST
stevepb from Pixabay

Adults above 65 years old currently account for over 20% of our state’s population — one of the highest percentages in the country.

On Hawaiʻi Island, it’s closer to 25%. Many of our senior citizens require caregiving to some extent, oftentimes 24/7. November is National Family Caregivers Month, a time to honor and recognize those devoted to caring for our kūpuna.

HPR talked with Faye Mitchell, the executive director of North Hawaiʻi Hospice, about caregiving in Hawaiʻi and how we can all pitch in.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 12, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
The Conversation Hawaiʻi IslandKūpunaHealth Care
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
