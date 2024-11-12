Community volunteers are vital to taking care of local kūpuna

Adults above 65 years old currently account for over 20% of our state’s population — one of the highest percentages in the country.

On Hawaiʻi Island, it’s closer to 25%. Many of our senior citizens require caregiving to some extent, oftentimes 24/7. November is National Family Caregivers Month, a time to honor and recognize those devoted to caring for our kūpuna.

HPR talked with Faye Mitchell, the executive director of North Hawaiʻi Hospice, about caregiving in Hawaiʻi and how we can all pitch in.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 12, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.