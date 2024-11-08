The Conversation: Lahaina wildfire settlement; McKinley art exhibit
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR's Maddie Bender breaks down the latest developments with the Lahaina wildfire settlement | Full Story
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol shares the story of teacher and wildfire survivor Nate Kahaialiʻi who just completed his sixth marathon to raise awareness for Lahaina's recovery effort | Full Story
- Parker School head Stephen Dunn discusses how tech is shaping learning and teaching trends | Full Story
- Artist and McKinley graduate Imaikalani Kalahele participates in a new exhibition exploring the impact Honolulu's oldest public high school has on contemporary art in Hawaiʻi | Attend the Sunday celebration of Kalahele and his work at HoMA | Full Story