© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
To our Kaua‘i listeners: HPR-1 (89.9 KIPL) is off the air due to a power outage. We are investigating the problem and do not yet have an estimated return of service. Our digital streams are not affected.
The Conversation

The Conversation: Lahaina wildfire settlement; McKinley art exhibit

By Russell Subiono,
Lillian Tsang
Published November 8, 2024 at 11:00 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Warren LeMay
/
Flickr

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR's Maddie Bender breaks down the latest developments with the Lahaina wildfire settlement | Full Story
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol shares the story of teacher and wildfire survivor Nate Kahaialiʻi who just completed his sixth marathon to raise awareness for Lahaina's recovery effort | Full Story
  • Parker School head Stephen Dunn discusses how tech is shaping learning and teaching trends | Full Story
  • Artist and McKinley graduate Imaikalani Kalahele participates in a new exhibition exploring the impact Honolulu's oldest public high school has on contemporary art in Hawaiʻi | Attend the Sunday celebration of Kalahele and his work at HoMA | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation 2023 Maui firesHawaiian Electric CompanyEducationart
Stay Connected
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of <i>The Conversation</i> and host of HPR's <i>This Is Our Hawaiʻi </i>podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
More Episodes