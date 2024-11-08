Parker School melds education, athletics and technology in new SMART Center

The future of education will see more integration of emerging technologies like virtual and augmented reality into classrooms by 2035. That's according to a Forbes article published earlier this year.

With such heavy emphasis on tech in the future, will teachers and students still find value in traditional teaching and learning methods?

Parker School on Hawaiʻi Island is constructing a new building that aims to balance tech with arts and athletics. The 21,000-square-foot center will house a regulation-size gym, a technology center, a dance studio, a community kitchen and more.

Head of School Stephen Dunn said the center was born out of need.

"We see it as a resource for every kid at our school, and that includes not only the athletic space, but some of these design labs and innovation labs are going to be equipped for our youngest students as well. So they get into that space. If we get our kids exposed to that at the very beginning, early in their career, then those skills just get stronger all along the way," Dunn said.

HPR Head of School Stephen Dunn, right, with HPRʻs Russell Subiono.

He said the learning tools available to students and schools have evolved a lot in the last 15 years.

"The resources that our students have access to is unbelievable. The challenge, I think, for our students, is not getting access to information — now it's understanding which information to trust, and what critical thinking skills do they use to reach those conclusions," Dunn said.

He said that even though education is changing, the tech community is moving faster, especially in regard to artificial intelligence as a tool.

"I see it (AI) as a great resource for teachers in either the development of materials, the engagement of students — and it's a challenge for teachers because it is moving so fast. Teachers are really busy people, and they're teaching 60% or 70% or 80% of their day," he said. "So how do we give them the professional development and the opportunities to say, 'I see how this will impact our student learning.'"

Dunn said Parker School recently started a collaborative process with the nearby Hawaiʻi Preparatory Academy to discuss the future of AI in the education world.

"I think our responsibility is to say here's this great tool, let's tell you what it can do, let's tell you what it can't do, let's tell you how it does what it does. But it's going to take a little bit of time to do that, so we want to make sure that the wave doesn't crest on top of us, and we're able to ride it a little bit," he said.

Construction for Parker Schoolʻs new SMART Center is projected to be completed in March 2025. Dunn said the roughly $20 million project has been funded through private donors and foundations.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 8, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.