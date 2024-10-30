The Conversation: State Archives flood protections; Longest-serving city worker
- State archivist Adam Jansen discusses safeguarding historic documents and artifacts from future floods
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the future of geothermal resources that may lie beneath Hawaiian homesteads | Full Story
- Howard Okamura, the longest-serving city employee in Honolulu, celebrates six decades at the DMV
- Parker School girls' volleyball coach Sharon Peterson talks about the team's first shot at the state championship