Small Big Island school’s volleyball team reaches state tournament for 1st time
The state championships for girls' high school volleyball began this week. Among the competing Division II schools is Parker School, a small private school on Hawai'i Island.
This is the first time its girls’ team has qualified for the state tournament in the school's nearly 50-year history. HPR talked with the team’s coach, Sharon Peterson, about their shot at the championship.
The team will take on No. 4-ranked Castle High School of Oʻahu in the first round of the Division II tournament on Wednesday.
Editor's note: Parker School is an underwriter of HPR.
