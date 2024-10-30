© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Small Big Island school’s volleyball team reaches state tournament for 1st time

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published October 30, 2024 at 4:56 PM HST
Parker School
/
Facebook

The state championships for girls' high school volleyball began this week. Among the competing Division II schools is Parker School, a small private school on Hawai'i Island.

This is the first time its girls’ team has qualified for the state tournament in the school's nearly 50-year history. HPR talked with the team’s coach, Sharon Peterson, about their shot at the championship.

The team will take on No. 4-ranked Castle High School of Oʻahu in the first round of the Division II tournament on Wednesday.

Editor's note: Parker School is an underwriter of HPR.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 30, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation SportsHawaiʻi Island
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories