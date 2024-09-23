© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiian-Alaska merger; Arrests during nurses' protest

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published September 23, 2024 at 11:51 AM HST
FILE - A Hawaiian Airlines plane at Kahului Airport on Maui. (July 19, 2024)
Sophia McCullough
/
HPR
FILE - A Hawaiian Airlines plane at Kahului Airport on Maui. (July 19, 2024)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • New Hawaiian Airlines CEO Joe Sprague discusses what's next for the company's workers in light of the recent merger with Alaska | Full Story
  • Tyson Agbayani on how he thinks the nurses' lockout affected the care of his 4-year-old daughter, Ava, who died last week at Kapiʻolani Medical Center | Full Story
  • The Center for Disease Control's Sandra Kiplagat on new data that shows 60% of children and teens in American Samoa have had dengue, which can be life-threatening if contracted a second time | Full Story
The Conversation Health CareHawaiian Airlines
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
