The Conversation

The Conversation: Breast cancer rates; New film set during volcanic eruption

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoMaddie Bender
Published August 1, 2024 at 10:54 AM HST
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol on events scheduled to mark one year since the Aug. 8 fires
  • Lee Buenconsejo-Lum, an associate dean at the University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine, on a new study on breast cancer rates in the U.S.-affiliated Pacific Islands
  • Actor and Maui resident Branscombe Richmond on his role in the new film "At Her Feet," an epic adventure tale that takes place during a Kīlauea eruption
  • The American Ninja Warrior competitor known as the Island Ninja, Grant McCartney, opens up about life as a celebrity athlete and how he uses his social media platform to help people | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
