The Conversation: Breast cancer rates; New film set during volcanic eruption
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol on events scheduled to mark one year since the Aug. 8 fires
- Lee Buenconsejo-Lum, an associate dean at the University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine, on a new study on breast cancer rates in the U.S.-affiliated Pacific Islands
- Actor and Maui resident Branscombe Richmond on his role in the new film "At Her Feet," an epic adventure tale that takes place during a Kīlauea eruption
- The American Ninja Warrior competitor known as the Island Ninja, Grant McCartney, opens up about life as a celebrity athlete and how he uses his social media platform to help people | Full Story