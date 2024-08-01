Longtime local actor Branscombe Richmond on new film and celebrating 50 years

The black, barren lava fields of Hawai'i Island are the setting for a new film called "At Her Feet." Two college students set out on a hike with a local guide in the volcano area when an eruption turns their outing into an epic adventure.

The film, written and directed by Kauaʻi resident Nadya Wynd, features nationally acclaimed actor Branscombe Richmond in a supporting role.

Richmond is celebrating 50 years in the film and television industry. He broke into the industry as a stuntman and later transitioned into acting and producing.

He visited our studio with some of his family to talk to The Conversation.

HPR Actor Branscombe Richmond, right, with The Conversation's Russell Subiono.

The world premiere of "At Her Feet" is at the Hilo Palace Theater at 7 p.m. Friday. Additional screenings are set for various places around the state. Click here to find one.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 1, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.