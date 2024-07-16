© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Navy 3D printer; New research on how to repair genes

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published July 16, 2024 at 11:15 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
MIKI Yoshihito
/
Flickr

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Navy Lt. Daniel Lukac and FleetWerx contractor Patrick Tucker on an experimental 3D printer making spare parts during RIMPAC 2024
  • Jesse Owens, assistant professor at the UH Institute for Biogenesis Research, shares ground-breaking research on how to repair faulty genes
  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote covers the first six months of Hawaiian Electric's Shift and Save program
  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on using campaign funds for child care expenses
  • NOAA social scientist Kirsten Leong and Hawaiian Humane Society's Steph Kendrick discuss what to do about feral cats
Tags
The Conversation RIMPACHealth Care
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
More Episodes