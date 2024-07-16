The Conversation: Navy 3D printer; New research on how to repair genes
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Navy Lt. Daniel Lukac and FleetWerx contractor Patrick Tucker on an experimental 3D printer making spare parts during RIMPAC 2024
- Jesse Owens, assistant professor at the UH Institute for Biogenesis Research, shares ground-breaking research on how to repair faulty genes
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote covers the first six months of Hawaiian Electric's Shift and Save program
- HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on using campaign funds for child care expenses
- NOAA social scientist Kirsten Leong and Hawaiian Humane Society's Steph Kendrick discuss what to do about feral cats