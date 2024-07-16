© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UH medical school researcher makes strides in gene-editing

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 16, 2024 at 5:13 PM HST
Dr. Jesse Owens, right, with The Conversation host Catherine Cruz at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Dr. Jesse Owens, right, with The Conversation host Catherine Cruz at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

University of Hawaiʻi medical school researchers have developed a new technique to replace broken genes with healthy ones using a protein called integrase.

Jesse Owens heads the research team and is an assistant professor at the UH Institute for Biogenesis Research. He's worked on the project for about four years.

He said this new method is more efficient than current gene-editing tools, such as CRISPR.

"This approach is actually kind of groundbreaking because we're going to be using an active approach for inserting the DNA, versus what CRISPR does is kind of a passive approach where it breaks the DNA and then it kind of stands back and lets the cell kind of heal, and that process is not very efficient," Owens said.

The project was focused on the hemophilia gene, but the ability to insert DNA using this technique could be applied to treating cancer, manufacturing antibodies and more.

An alum of Hilo High School, Owens also has a Ph.D. in cell and molecular biology from UH Mānoa.

To learn more about the study, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 16, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation Health CareScienceUniversity of Hawai‘i
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories