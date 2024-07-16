© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Military tests 3D printers during RIMPAC exercises

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 16, 2024 at 4:32 PM HST
U.S. Navy Lt. Joel Hunter presents a 3D printer used to create metal parts during a demonstration at Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi on July 2, 2024.
DVIDS
/
Digital
U.S. Navy Lt. Joel Hunter presents a 3D printer used to create metal parts during a demonstration at Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi on July 2, 2024.

Spare parts are not always easy to come by, whether you're in the middle of the ocean or on a battlefield. Today The Conversation looks at technology being tested during the military’s RIMPAC exercises.

The technology is being used in the battle in Ukraine, and a Navy ship off Oʻahu is testing a 3D printer. It is working on a replacement part to fix its faulty water system — high-tech solutions to fix a supply chain problem.

We were out to see firsthand how this Australian technology is creating stainless steel parts — and how post-graduate Naval students from Monterey, California, are getting familiar with those advances.

Lt. Daniel Lucak with the Naval Postgraduate School said the process called XSPEE3D uses powdered metal and a cold spray to build spare parts from the ground up.

We also heard from Patrick Tucker with Fleetwerx, a company working with the school. He said the printers are hard at work servicing all the armed services. Some were large, the size of a shipping container. Others were tabletop-sized.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 16, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation RIMPACMilitary
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories