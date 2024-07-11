The Conversation: New UH med school dean; Anti-cancer effects of kava

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on Gov. Josh Green's veto list and state budget adjustments

Sam Shomaker, the new dean of the University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine, lays out his short- and long-term priorities

Chengguo Xing, professor of medicinal chemistry at the University of Florida, discusses the possible anti-cancer properties of kava

State Digital Equity Coordinator Burt Lum walks through the results of the first Digital Economy Survey | Listen to Bytemarks Café with Burt Lum