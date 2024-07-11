© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Burt Lum shares results of Hawaiʻi's 1st Digital Economy Survey

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published July 11, 2024 at 5:48 PM HST
Hawaiʻi's economy recently saw just a 1% increase in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a recent report from the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

As part of an effort to identify ways to strengthen the local economy, the state conducted its first Digital Economy Survey earlier this year. The results were published recently.

The Conversation was interested in understanding what was learned about the way the internet and digital technologies are impacting local businesses. We spoke with State Digital Equity Coordinator Burt Lum, who also hosts HPR’s weekly tech program Bytemarks Café.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 11, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
