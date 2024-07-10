The Conversation: Maunakea telescope removed; New doc features surfing icon
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR contributing editor Neal Milner takes the Long View on the effectiveness of speed humps | Traffic Calming ePrimer
- Gregory Chun and Nahua Guilloz with the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship on the decommissioning process for the Caltech Submillimeter Observatory
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi on one school's mission to publish 1,000 books in the Niʻihau dialect of ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi
- Former editor-in-chief of SURFER Magazine Jim Kempton on a new film about a legendary surfboard designer titled "The Shape of Things: The Dick Brewer Story."