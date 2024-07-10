© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Maunakea telescope removed; New doc features surfing icon

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published July 10, 2024 at 11:00 AM HST
The sun sets behind telescopes at the summit of Maunakea, Hawaiʻi's tallest mountain, Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation MaunakeaEducationSports
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
