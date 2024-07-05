© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Caltech observatory is 1st to be completely removed from Maunakea

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published July 5, 2024 at 2:31 PM HST
FILE - The Caltech Submillimeter Observatory buildings await deconstruction on Dec. 7, 2023, after the removal of the telescope. Equipment demobilization and active site restoration were completed on July 1, 2024.
Courtesy Caltech Submillimeter Observatory
FILE - The Caltech Submillimeter Observatory buildings await deconstruction on Dec. 7, 2023, after the removal of the telescope. Equipment demobilization and active site restoration were completed on July 1, 2024.

The first Maunakea telescope to be decommissioned has been completely removed, and the site has been restored as of July 1.

The Caltech Submillimeter Observatory, or CSO, has been disassembled and is now sitting in shipping containers awaiting relocation to its new home in Chile.

The CSO came online in 1987 and has been used by researchers, including more than 200 students, before ceasing operations in 2015.

The Conversation
Removal of Caltech observatory mirror from Maunakea marks first decommissioning
Russell Subiono

CSO Director Sunil Golwala said the decommissioning process was a bit of a challenge because it had not been done before.

"The decommissioning plan states some high-level guidelines for how it should be done, but then there are choices about which parts you do in which order, what types of information should be included so when we actually got to writing the site decommissioning plan, which was the major document that we submitted, that moved fairly quickly," Golwala said.

"So, I think we’ve hopefully defined a process that will make it clear in the future, because now it's sort of clear what order you do the steps, what information you need in order to do the site decommissioning plan, and then what’s the sequence after that in terms of the environmental assessment and conservation district use permit."

CSO is the first of five Maunakea telescopes set to be decommissioned in exchange for the planned construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope.

Golwala said the Center for Maunakea Stewardship and the Maunakea Stewardship and Oversight Authority still have to sign off on the project.

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Hōkū Keʻa Observatory is also in the decommissioning process.
Tags
Local News MaunakeaAstronomyThirty Meter TelescopeHawaiʻi Island
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Related Stories