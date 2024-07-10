How effective are the new speed humps on our roads?

We have watched them emerge over the years... more so recently. We are talking about traffic-calming, complaint-triggering measures.

Whether they be roundabouts or bulb-outs or road striping or speed humps, the idea is to slow down drivers and hopefully save lives. Here to talk about that is Contributing Editor Neal Milner.

Further reading:



This interview aired on The Conversation on July 10, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.