© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Skyline rail system; Miss Hawaiʻi 2023

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published July 1, 2024 at 11:16 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
The inside of a Honolulu rail car.
Honolulu Department of Transportation Services
The inside of a Honolulu rail car.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Honolulu Department of Transportation Services Deputy Director Jon Nouchi on the highs and lows of Skyline's first year
  • Honolulu Department of Transportation Services Director Roger Morton on HART CEO Lori Kahikina's new multi-year contract
  • HART CEO Lori Kahikina on when the next leg of Skyline will open
  • Miss Hawaiʻi 2023 Star Dahl-Thurston on the pressures of being in the public eye and what comes next after her year-long reign
Tags
The Conversation Honolulu rail
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes