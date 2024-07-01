© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

HART CEO Lori Kahikina on the next leg of Skyline

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 1, 2024 at 3:16 PM HST
Taylor Nāhulukeaokalani Cozloff
/
HPR

Following the first anniversary of Skyline, the Honolulu rail's second leg is scheduled to open in late 2025. Skyline's next segment will go from Hālawa to the Middle Street Transit Center.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation plans to hand over that segment to the Honolulu Department of Transportation Services before the end of 2025.

"We electrified the third rail on June 17, and so what you'll start to see is, I'm hoping within the next two to three weeks, a train will be pulled out, so past the stadium heading towards Middle Street at about 3 miles per hour, and then Hitachi can start that year-long process of testing and commissioning like we did on segment one," said HART CEO and Executive Director Lori Kahikina.

Due to the testing and construction of the new segment, the operational segment from East Kapolei to Hālawa will have to shut down for a period, she said.

"We're in discussions with DTS, maybe we can minimize it to four weeks, shut down segment one, make sure everything is tested and running correctly, and then bring one and two up simultaneously. So that's yet to be discussed between HART, DTS and Hitachi."

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi (left) stands with HART Executive and CEO Lori Kahikina (center) and Transportation Services director Roger Morton (right) at Mission Memorial Auditorium on June 9, 2023.
Local News
HART board agrees to discuss, vote on CEO's contract in upcoming meeting
Mark Ladao

Kahikina also acknowledged that the HART board's decision Friday to extend her contract was encouraging, though the details have to be hammered out over the next month or so.

"It's a step in the right direction, but we still have negotiations to go through," she said.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 1, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation Lori KahikinaHonolulu Authority for Rapid TransportationHonolulu railHonolulu Department of Transportation Services
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories