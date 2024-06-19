© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: COVID positivity rates; Father-son sommelier duo

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoMaddie Bender
Published June 19, 2024 at 11:48 AM HST
Thomas Hawk
/
Flickr

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Dr. Scott Miscovich on high COVID-19 positivity rates across the islands
  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on whether insurance providers are on the hook to pay for oil companies' legal fees in the youth-led climate cases
  • Na Leo's Nalani Jenkins on Hawai'i's Make Music Day | Full Story
  • Father-and-son sommelier duo Chuck and Kale Furuya on the challenges of following in your father’s footsteps and lessons learned from their podcast, "Chuck Furuya Uncorked"
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
More Episodes