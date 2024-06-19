The Conversation: COVID positivity rates; Father-son sommelier duo
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Dr. Scott Miscovich on high COVID-19 positivity rates across the islands
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on whether insurance providers are on the hook to pay for oil companies' legal fees in the youth-led climate cases
- Na Leo's Nalani Jenkins on Hawai'i's Make Music Day | Full Story
- Father-and-son sommelier duo Chuck and Kale Furuya on the challenges of following in your father’s footsteps and lessons learned from their podcast, "Chuck Furuya Uncorked"